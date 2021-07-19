San Marcos AGIF holds Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic

The American GI Forum of San Marcos chapter successfully held their 21st Annual Scholarship Fundraiser with the “Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic.” The traditional Independence Day event was held on Monday, July 5, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle with 16 golf teams participating. A heartfelt appreciation is extended to Plum Creek golf staff for use of the course facilities. All tournament proceeds are dedicated specifically toward veteran needs and scholarship funding. The San Marcos AGIF Chapter recently awarded $6,000 in scholarships to 10 2021 San Marcos High School graduates.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

Sugars’ Team Firecracker Champions!

The Sugars’ Team of Victor Wallace, Mike Perez & Tony Alcazar won the “AGIF Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic” champions honors with a net score of 57 and also with an identical score of 57. Team David Searle, Louis Berry, David Chambliss won the second place tie-breaker and rounding out in third place went to the ZAR Team of Paul Zavala, Jesse Abalos and Robert Ruiz with score of 58.

Team Closest-To-Pin Contest Winners:

Hole No. 8 - Sugars’ - Victor Wallace, Mike Perez and Tony Alcazar

Hole No. 10 - Money Concepts-TJ Hansen, Robert Ruiz and Jonathon Ruiz

Hole No. 13 - SMPAGA1 - Jim Blagg, Gilbert Perez an Chris Ivarra

Submitted by Jesse Sanchez, SMAGIF Scholarship Chairman/Tournament Director