San Marcos Baseball announces schedule for 2022 season

The San Marcos baseball team released its schedule for the upcoming season, featuring 15 games at home, eight on the road and three tournaments.

The Rattlers start the year off with a doubleheader at home on Feb. 5, taking on Smithson Valley and Alamo Heights in a pair of scrimmages. They’ll go on to play in another four exhibitions at home, hosting Kyle Lehman on Feb. 8, San Antonio Marshall on Feb. 12, Seguin on Feb. 15 and Antonian Prep on Feb. 18.

San Marcos will play in its first tournament of the season at home on Feb. 24-26. The team will hit the road for the first time when it plays in the DFW Clash on March 3-5. San Marcos returns home for one last tournament before league play on March 10-12.

The purple and white begin District 26-6A competition by taking on Austin Westlake on the road on March 14 and at home the next day. They’ll face Smithson Valley in a non-district meeting for a second time on March 18 before returning to district play in a two-game series with Buda Hays, playing the Hawks on the road on March 22 and at home on March 25.

The Rattlers take on Cibolo Steele the next day, March 26, in another non-district contest. They’ll then play in four district series, going up against Austin High at home on March 29 and on the road on April 1, Del Valle at home on April 5 and on the road on April 8, Austin Bowie at home on April 12 and on the road on April 14 and Austin Akins on the road on April 19 and at home on April 22.

San Marcos plays in its final non-district game of the season on April 23, hosting Round Rock Stony Point. The team will finish the 2022 season against Lake Travis, visiting the Cavaliers on April 26 and hosting them on April 29.

The Rattlers will be looking to improve on a solid 2021 season in which they went 21-8-3 overall and 7-6 in district play, finishing in fifth place.