San Marcos to battle with Converse Judson in key district game

On the surface, the District 27-6A showdown between the San Marcos Rattlers and the Converse Judson Rockets is a battle for one of the three playoff spots.

The off field situations between the two schools, however, has made this game anything but normal.

For starters, this will be the first time the Rattlers will square off against former San Marcos Head Coach and Athletic Director Mark Soto after he left the program to takeover at San Antonio Johnson. Soto accepted the head coaching position at his alma mater, Converse Judson, after the Rockets broke a 44 year streak of winning seasons.

But if having to face a former head coach isn’t enough, the off-field heat was then turned up a notch when San Marcos was reported to have recruited 12 players who attended a variety of schools including Converse Judson.

The District Executive Committee not only ruled all 12 players ineligible but also gave the San Marcos football team a two-year postseason ban which fueled the fire.

The Rattlers appealed the ban which was granted by the UIL but all 12 players remained ineligible for three years at San Marcos. Their eligibility would be restored if the players returned to the school districts they are currently zoned.

But on the field, Head Football Coach John Walsh expects this to be a competitive game.

The Rocket offense has been exciting to watch with the team gaining over 2,000 yards of offense and scoring 15 touchdowns.

The key to San Marcos winning the game is going to be limiting the Rockets high powered offense.

“They have a tremendous amount of speed on the field,” Walsh said. “We have to limit their explosive plays the best way you can because they have Division I kids all over the field…they are spread but they incorporate two backs and tight ends so they are a multiple spread type offense.”

Leading the offense through is sophomore quarterback Elijah Favela who leads the team in passing with 1,427 yards passing, and 11 touchdowns.

Senior wide receivers Anthony Evans and Gavin Harris lead the team receiving with Evans having 33 catches for 482 yards and four touchdowns followed by Harris with 29 catches for 416 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Nathaniel Stanley leads the Rockets with 814 yards rushing with 133 carries and 12 touchdowns.

When looking at the Rocket defense, Converse Judson allows an average of 36 points per game through six contests (the seven game against East Central is considered a forfeit win for the Hornets)

For Walsh, the Rattlers focus is sticking to their identity in punishing run game.

“That’s been my personality since I’ve been coaching,” Walsh said. “It will continue to be our personality here in San Marcos. To win gold balls, you have to run the ball and defend the run. That is what we base our whole program on.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Converse Judson is led by outside linebacker Jaiden Haygood with 30 tackles.

San Marcos will welcome back several key starters from injury coming back for this game including running Jake Rodriguez-Scholz who forms a one-two punch along with running back Jaidyn Brown.

With the Rattlers returning many starters back, Walsh said that will go a long way come playoff time.

“It’s the head coach’s job to manage the football team,” Walsh said. “You need your team as healthy as they can come playoff time. This is a game that is going to determine a lot of playoff implications.”

San Marcos kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse.