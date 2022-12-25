San Marcos battles with No. 9 San Antonio Brennan

The San Marcos Lady Rattlers returned from their off week to battle the San Antonio Brennan Lady Bears in a 70-33 loss.

Head coach Jermaine Earvin said the off-week leading up to Tuesday’s game against Brennan was important for his players to catch up on the team strategy, especially the players who were late getting into basketball this season.

“The week was pretty good for us,” Earvin said. “We were able to get some people acclimated to our schematics that we are wanting to do before the break. We only had three or four girls know the schematics of it so getting everyone else up to speed was really good … it was refreshing and I thought the girls had a great week of practice.”

Though the loss might not shown it, Earvin was proud of his team for competing against a tough Brennan team which is ranked No. 9 in class 6A.

“The score didn’t reflect the work we put in,” Earvin said. “I thought we played very well in spurts. San Antonio Brennan is highly ranked for a reason. That is a very good and very physical team. We just couldn’t match their physicality at times. What we did schematically at times was really good and I thought we executed offensively really well but we just couldn’t make shots.”

Earvin was most happy on the defensive end and wanted to challenge his team to match Brennan up man to man though the Lady Rattlers still have many things to work on.

“Defensively we were a little bit more solid,” Earvin said. “We knew who San Antonio Brennan was so we wanted to challenge ourselves on the defensive end and play man-to-man while not relying on our zone so much. So I thought we took the challenge early on but we just struggled with rebounding and as we go through the Christmas holidays we will address our rebounding problems as we go forward.”

The Lady Rattlers have faced some of the toughest teams in the state during this stretch from Fredericksburg, to Brennan, and Boerne.

However, Earvin believes the only way to be better is to challenge themselves everyday so San Marcos will be ready come playoff time.

“I preach to the girls that we have to be better every game,” Earvin said. “Win, lose, or draw we have to get better. I don’t think you can be better while playing games you can easily win. You can get better by challenging yourself, accepting challenges, and playing through adversity so you can be battle tested when it comes to playoff basketball. If you have aspirations of playing in the playoffs you have to play these tougher teams that way when you play these tougher teams you don’t get shocked when you are hit in the mouth.”

“I chose our schedule for a reason,” Earvin continued. “I knew all these teams were going to be really good. I wanted to challenge our girls that win, lose, or draw. What did we learn about this game? Did we get better? And at the end when it’s all said and done, What are you taking into the offseason with you? Playing the best only gets you the best.”

San Marcos heads to the Lake Travis Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.