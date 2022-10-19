San Marcos dominates Judson on senior night with 3-0 sweep

San Marcos (24-15) comfortably put away Converse Judson (8-32), sweeping the Rockets in three sets (25-17, 25-4, 25-17) during senior night on Tuesday.

The purple and white improved to 5-3 in district play and look to make the playoffs with two games left in the regular season.

The first set was the most competitive of the match up until mid-way through when both teams went back and forth during an incredible rally. After many diving plays, the point eventually went to the Rattlers, putting the home audience on their feet. From then on San Marcos was able to build off that energy and soon put the first set away 25-17.

“I think they got excited and they knew it was senior night,” head coach Megann Ollett. “So the girls all got behind each other and rallied to push through to get the victory tonight for the seniors.”

Ten seniors were featured Tuesday night for the Rattlers including Callissa Castro, Liana Guerra, Ruby Gordon and Elizabeth Salmon. As the majority of the team’s heavy rotation finishes off their last season as Rattlers, the team looks to make the most out of the last couple games of the year.

“All of these girls love each other very much and it shows in everything that they do and how they behave and all that stuff,” Ollett said. “So it’s a special night especially since we’re graduating 10 of them.”

The second set featured a barrage of blocks and kills for the purple and white. Constant clean play helped the Rattlers shut down the Rockets and finish the quick set 25-4. San Marcos played some of the best volleyball they have all year long. Senior Iliana Godina showed out in her final home game, being a consistent playmaker in the rotation, helping her team to victory.

The third and final set of the night was very similar to the first. In the beginning it was very competitive, but mid-way through San Marcos took the lead and never looked back. The Rattlers finished out the third set and the match with confidence and smiles as Senior Night ended with a win.

“We were making our serves, Ollett said. “We were missing them in the first set, and it makes it easier when you don’t miss them.”

First year head coach Megann Ollett has found success early on in her position and looks to continue to build a strong foundation for the program’s future. The San Marcos Rattlers will be back in action on Oct. 21 against the Unicorns in New Braunfels, and look to build off the success from the Senior Night win.