San Marcos falls in home match with Austin High

The Lady Rattlers (5-4, 3-1 district) suffered their first loss in district play to Austin High (8-2, 2-2) inside the Snake Pit on Friday, 3-0 (9-25, 27-29, 19-25). But the outcome of a 3-0 loss was not the true match results.

The visitors took an early 4-0 lead in the first set on strong serving that sparked momentum and took the frame 25-9. Second set, San Marcos found its passing game and put it into play, taking a 7-2 lead and testing the Maroons early. The Lady Rattlers went up 20-15 on a big kill by senior outside hitter Layla Diaz and forced Austin to take its first time out of the match.

The Maroons closed the gap with three consecutive points, making the hosts take a time out. Austin tied the set at 24-24 and both sides exchanged the lead with big plays. The visitors would prevail, though, 27-29.

The third set would go point-for-point, knotting the score five times before the Maroons pulled away, taking the final set, 25-19.

Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh led the team with 12 kills, followed by senior middle blocker Samantha Booth with five. Diaz and senior libero Julia Antu each notched double-digit digs, combining for 21. Antu also served for four aces. Sophomore setter Ruby Gordon passed for 19 assists.

San Marcos will head to Lake Travis (7-0, 3-0) on Tuesday for a meeting with the Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m.