San Marcos Girls' Basketball enters quarantine

The San Marcos girls’ basketball team is heading into quarantine, according to SMCISD athletic coordinator John Walsh.

“The San Marcos Athletic Department, out of an abundance of caution, has placed the San Marcos girls’ basketball program in a 14-day quarantine as of Nov. 6,” Walsh said in a statement.

The San Marcos volleyball team was placed into a 14-day quarantine last month. In contrast to the volleyball team, the hoops squad only made it through one game this season before shutting down. The Lady Rattlers are coming off a solid start to the season with a 52-47 overtime win over former conference opponent Schertz Clemens on Friday.

Walsh also said the Lady Rattlers are not planning to reschedule non-district contests, meaning San Marcos will miss games against four teams, including Nov. 10 at Smithson Valley, Nov. 13 versus New Braunfels Canyon, Nov. 17 versus Smithson Valley and Nov. 20 versus Fredericksburg. Following the Smithson Valley game on the road, the team would have started a six-game homestand but that is now cut in half with the next contest coming on Nov. 24 against Killeen Shoemaker inside the Snake Pit.