San Marcos head volleyball coach Jared Te’o to step down

San Marcos head volleyball coach Jared Te’o told the Daily Record on Tuesday he is resigning from his position, effective at the end of San Marcos CISD’s fall semester.

“Thank you (San Marcos Volleyball) for the last two years,” Te’o wrote in a post on Twitter. “It’s been an incredible ride with some wonderful young women. These ladies made history last year and followed it up with another historic season this year. Thank you (SMCISD athletic director John Walsh) for everything!”

The Lady Rattlers went 43-23 overall and 15-13 in District 26-6A play in two seasons under Te’o, reaching the playoffs both years as the district’s No. 4 seed. San Marcos won a first-round playoff match over Austin Vandegrift on Nov. 20, 2020, which counted as the team’s first playoff win since 2001. The Lady Rattlers also set a new program record with 32 wins in the 2021 season.

Te’o was voted the district’s Coach of the Year this season on Nov. 10, an award that historically goes to the coach of the first- or second-place school.

“We may have only had two years with Coach Te’o, but SMCISD is a better place because of his two years of service,” Walsh told the Daily Record.