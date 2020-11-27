San Marcos holds Austin Akins scoreless in home finale

After Friday evening’s game, you could catch senior defensive back Kannon Webb running and sliding on his knees like a rockstar toward the far end zone of Toyota Rattler Stadium.

It was a pretty impressive slide as the seniors on this team want each other to succeed after failing to win a home game during their careers. The game was out of reach as senior free safety Dylan Duran got to carry the ball three times in sisitor territory but wasn’t able to find the end zone as the buzzer sounded. Although Duran wasn’t able to convert on his opportunity, that buzzer signified San Marcos’ first win at home since Nov. 3, 2017.

“I thought he was gonna score the touchdown right there but he didn't. So I kind of just started crawling to him and doing a little arm motion like, ‘Dang Dylan, that was your shot right there.’ So that’s what that was, just cheering for him to score,” Webb said.

The Rattlers put together seven consecutive positive carries trying to stall the clock. It’s the first time the team was able to do that all year and they did it successfully in the 21-0 win over Austin Akins (1-7, 0-6 district).

San Marcos’ (2-7, 1-6) fake onside kicks have become a staple for the football team. In each game, the players start by running at the ball full speed, making the special teams believe it’s going to be an onside kick. Akins thought they were prepared as they lined up to receive the kick. Once the Rattlers ran up and faked it the Eagles spread back in their normal receiving formation but as soon as they turned their back San Marcos turned the fake into an onside recovery, igniting the team early.

On the opening drive of the game, the great start was capped off by Webb finding the purple and white end zone unscathed from 2 yards out. The score really was a reflection of the belief the Rattler staff had in its defense if they were to fail to convert on the kickoff.

“I've done it my whole career. I like fake punts. I like fake field goals. I'm an offensive head coach, so I don't mind when you're playing good defense,” head coach John Walsh said. “You gotta be on the same page with that and I don't mind putting our defense in bad field positions and on a gamble.”

All of the team's seniors played the game as if it were their last. Senior outside linebackers Nelson Coleman and Moses Alva were in the backfield pressuring the quarterback. Every time you looked up they were in opposing senior quarterback Quincy Welsh’s face.

Coleman recorded two sacks on Akins’ first three plays. Defensive coordinator Kurtis Kloiber compared the energy and level of commitment throughout the season on defense to a wildfire. It starts with one player and spreads throughout the program each week. On the final play of the half, senior cornerback Quddus Ogunbase caught a bit of that fire with an interception in the end zone. He had a chance to take to the other end zone but was tripped up just short. San Marcos went into halftime with a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore quarterback Isaiah DeLeon had his best drive of the game going 3-3, adding 45 yards and finally found junior receiver Jamil Gordon jumping over defenders on a 19-yard touchdown in the opening drive of the second half.

San Marcos’ defense had four red zone stops helping the offense tremendously. Akins abused 20 personnel with a big tackle in at fullback to lead their runners. Kloiber and the team came into the game with intentions to stack the box and stop the run in cover one.

“I was proud because they executed the game plan and they were in some really tough positions at some points during the game and they didn't blink,” Kloiber said. “I like that this group doesn’t ever blink. And I think that's something we can continue to grow on here.”

On 4th and goal, Webb intercepted Welch in the end zone again and used his speed to get his team down to the Eagles’ 32-yard line. The senior received a handoff and completed a perfect drive for himself by running it in from seven yards out. That score gave San Marcos it’s largest lead this season at 21-0 and ended the game.

“It’s just, whenever my number is called I try to make the most of it. That might have been our last game, so I'm just trying to get everything I can to try to put the team on top,” Webb said. “Luckily those were pivotal plays in the game and helped us get our momentum back and stay on top of the game. I’m just blessed that I'm able to make those plays.”

San Marcos season is likely unfinished as they search for one more regular season game to close the season out. Walsh said he had some teams lined up but they called and cancelled ahead of Friday’s game. The Rattlers are still confident they will find a game next week.