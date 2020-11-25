San Marcos hosts Austin Akins in final home game

It’s the last chance for San Marcos (1-7, 0-6 District 26-6A) to grab a win at home for its seniors as well as the first district win of the season.

It was just last week the team had the chance to defeat Austin Bowie after leading 21-7 at half. The win would’ve removed the zero from the win column for San Marcos but a flawless second half from Bowie stole that opportunity from the Rattlers. The loss only motivated the team more heading into its final home game of the year.

“We’re more motivated than ever. I'm very motivated and it would be awesome to go out on a win and especially the first home win of the season in the last home game in front of our fans,” senior offensive lineman Easthan Mendez said.

The offensive line played well in certain spots of last week's game allowing sophomore quarterback Isaiah DeLeon enough time to throw his career high in passing touchdowns with three. The offense has a favorable matchup against a defensive line allowing 5.4 yards per carry against the run over its last two games. And with San Marcos’ run-pass option offense, it will be hard to stop runners such as DeLeon, senior defensive back Kannon Webb, who fills in at quarterback every so often, and tough sophomore running back Jake Rodriguez-Scholz.

Mendez takes pride in the team's ability to keep the defense away from their quarterback.

“I'm looking forward to giving them more time to throw the ball downfield and open up those lanes for Isaiah and ‘Scholzy’ and more of the running backs so they can do their thing,” Mendez said.

Austin Akins (1-6, 0-5) has a reason to be just as hungry for a win as the Rattlers. The Eagles have been shut out in each of its last two performances and don't want to be the only team left winless in District 26-6A.

“They mirror us quite a bit. They've got some stuff that they do and they do well and they’re kind of like us. I kind of ran into some bad luck and then injuries. We feel real confident going into the week but you know, they can be a dangerous team, too,” safeties coach Bryan Webb said. “They play in this district and if you're still standing at the end of the year, you've done a pretty good job. And well, they're still standing and they'll be here Friday. We’ll be ready to go.”

In addition to the seniors playing their last game at home, Bryan knows it’s down to the final stretch of time he gets to coach his son, Kannon.

“I've been very fortunate to live a coach's dream and get to coach your sons. I got to coach my oldest last year in football and baseball and then Kannon this year. I got one more coming and that's why I got into coaching and I wanted to share my knowledge but to coach your sons is special,” Bryan said. “It’s such a dearing moment on the field when they come running through the tunnel and, just to see their happiness and the love for the game and you know it's to enjoy something.”

For Kannon it really didn’t hit him up until now that he has had his dad coaching him and in the next two weeks, for football at least, it will stop abruptly.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. My dad's always been my coach growing up. From working out in the backyard to being a part of the team that I'm actually a part of, it's a blessing. I didn't really see it my sophomore and junior year but my senior year, it makes you want to spend these moments with my dad because a lot of kids don't have these opportunities to be with their dad literally all day at home and on the field,” Webb explained. “I always say there's Dad and then there's Coach Webb, and I love them both. It’s been a blessing, but I'm kind of sad to see it come in.”

San Marcos hosts Akins on Friday evening inside Toyota Rattler Stadium at 2 p.m. in the home finale.