San Marcos looks to rebound against Laredo Alexander

San Marcos is set for its longest road trip of the season as it travels to Laredo Alexander.

The Rattlers fell short in their first road game of the season last week against San Antonio Wagner. The purple and white fought back after trailing by double digits with less than five minutes in the game. Despite the deficit, the Rattlers were able to force overtime against the Thunderbirds. The effort fell short and San Marcos lost 42-41 leading to a 1-2 non-district record.

Since the beginning of the season, the Rattlers have gone to overtime twice and split both games. Although San Marcos would enjoy a winning record, head coach John Walsh was pleased with both the performances in game and during practice.

“It’s been good practices because the last two weeks we’ve been in two really exciting high school football games and came out on top of one and came out one-point short of one,” Walsh said. “So, as a head coach, I like all the lessons learned in both. I’ve been really pleased with our energy. Kids are eager to get the record to 2-2 and I’m not sure we’re excited about the long trip, but we’re gonna have a good itinerary and make it a good trip.”

The Rattlers will make the nearly four hour trip to Laredo Alexander, Friday morning. Despite the long trip, Walsh has ensured the team will be properly rested and ready to go when they arrive in Laredo.

“We got an hour to recuperate, we’re gonna just tell them to rest, sleep, and then we have an hour to get our blood boiling,” Walsh said. “Once we get to 4:30, we’re on our normal routine.”

The Rattlers will travel to Laredo Alexander for the first time in hopes of securing an even record. Because of this matchup, San Marcos will be required to do some extra homework to understand its upcoming opponent. Walsh believes the Bulldogs are a well-coached team that can constantly execute the basics.

“They’re simple, but they’re good at simple,” Walsh said. “I mean, they’re not real complicated and know what they’re going to do, but I think they’re well coached. And they do like I said they do simple things well.”

Like the Rattlers, Alexander will look to secure its second win of the season in hopes of securing an even record. Last week, the Bulldogs dropped a disappointing 37-12 loss against Corpus Christi Miller. Through the first three games of the season, Alexander has been outscored 88-45 including two games against San Antonio Holmes and Harlan.

Both teams will be competing in their final two non-district games before beginning their district schedule on Oct. 7. Similar to last week, the Rattlers kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. to allow for postgame travel. Kickoff is set to take place under the lights at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.