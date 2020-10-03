Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos picks up second district win at Buda Hays

Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:58pm
San Marcos Volleyball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, October 3, 2020

San Marcos (4-3, 2-0 district) won its second District 26-6A game of the season at Buda Hays (4-3, 1-1) on Friday, 3-2 (25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13).

Before the match, both teams linked arms and bowed their heads during the national anthem as an act of solidarity. Lady Rattlers head coach Jared Te'o said it was "really moving to see."

Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh led San Marcos with 27 kills, followed by senior outside hitter Layla Diaz with 16, junior middle blocker Emery Jones with eight and senior middle blocker Samantha Booth with five.

Senior libero Julia Antu notched a team-high 27 digs, followed by Diaz with 18, Walsh with 17 and sophomore setter Ruby Gordon with 10. Antu and Diaz served two aces each. Gordon also passed for 45 assists.

The Lady Rattlers host their first district home game inside the Snake Pit on Tuesday, taking on Austin Akins (2-3, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m. 

