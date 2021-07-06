San Marcos previewed by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine

The San Marcos Rattlers were previewed in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) 2021 magazine.

The team will bring back 42 lettermen after the departure of 35 players, including 14 starters — eight on offense and six on defense — the most in District 26-6A. DCTF noted that after a year of experience under John Walsh, the head coach now expects the Rattlers to “insert their fangs into the playoff picture.”

DCTF listed quarterback Isaiah DeLeon, running back Kanui Guidry, wide receiver Jamil Gordon, defensive end Ja’Kwavius Simmons and defensive backs Malik Gordon and Jonathan Vega as players to watch the season. Defensive end Cory Fennell and running back Jake Rodriguz-Scholz were named the top juniors, and defensive lineman Joel Vargas was tabbed as the top sophomore. Wide receivers Nate Henry and Ryan Hix, offensive linemen Nick Jones, Jacob Pinkston and Kevin Morales, linebackers King Diaz and Stephen Wilder and defensive back Exavion Harris were all recognized as other prospects.

Even with Walsh’s expectation, the magazine predicted San Marcos will finish seventh in the district, missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. DCTF listed Austin Westlake as its favorite to win the district title, with Lake Travis (second place), Austin Bowie (third) and Buda Hays (fourth) claiming the final three playoff spots. Del Valle (fifth), Austin High (sixth) and Austin Akins (eighth) were all picked to miss the postseason along with the Rattlers.

San Marcos, coming off a 2-7 season in 2020, will begin the 2021 season at New Braunfels on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.