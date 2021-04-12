San Marcos Rotary sponsors Scramble 4 Scholarships golf tournament

The Rotary Club of San Marcos seeks golfers to play in its annual Scramble 4 Scholarships golf tournament on May 14, 2021 at Quicksand at Woodcreek, near Wimberley. Registration is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner immediately follows the tournament, when awards will be presented. This year’s title sponsor is the San Marcos Treatment Center. Rotary is still seeking hole sponsors, individual players, and teams of four.

Funds raised are used to provide scholarships for San Marcos public and private high school graduates attending college or post-secondary vocational programs. This spring the club awarded $20,750 to students from the San Marcos High School, San Marcos Academy, and Hill Country Christian School.

Scott Yarbrough chairs the tournament planning committee. He can be reached at 512-214-8730 or email scott@theyarbroughagency.com to sign-up to play or become a sponsor.

Send registration form and checks payable to: Greater San Marcos Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of San Marco, P.O. Box 581, San Marcos, TX 78667 All proceeds benefit the Greater San Marcos Rotary Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Rotary is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, and nonreligious organization. The San Marcos Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Rotary clubs do service work in their communities and through the Rotary Foundation they engage in a wide variety of projects around the world.