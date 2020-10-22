San Marcos turns focus to long-time rival Buda Hays

Head coach John Walsh had this day circled on the calendar since the summer. After finally getting through No. 4 Austin Westlake and No. 7 Lake Travis, San Marcos’ push for the playoffs starts now.

It won’t be easy. Buda Hays (2-2, 1-1 District 26-6A) runs one of the most intricate offenses in the state, using deception and speed to trick opposing defenses to score points. The Slot-T gives the offense the ability to make split decisions with the ball, but it’s main focus starts on the offensive line — two players lined up on one side of the center and three on the strong side with a tight end.

Defensive line coach Carl Thompson described Hays’ offense and what it’s going to take to slow it down.

“It's not a fun offense to play. It's a grimy game where you get down and physical in the trenches and there's a lot of pulls, a lot of kicks, a lot of cut blocks,” Thompson said. “We just gotta keep our pad level down and force the issue. When they come at us, we come at them even harder. And we got to keep a low pad level.”

The defensive line of the Rattlers has to be focused every play or Hays will explode for big plays all night.

Hays scored twice from 60 yards out last week against Lake Travis, so it’s imperative that the back line be ready to make plays.

“Coach Thompson and Coach (Kristian) Cogdill have done a great job of getting the defensive lineman lined up and having them fit their gaps,” senior defensive back Kannon Webb said. “And then the linebackers, like (seniors) Nelson (Coleman), Moses (Alva) and (Carlos) De La Torre, who had his first start last week, had 13 tackles, they're lining up that front seven, making it easy for me and (junior defensive back) Malik (Gordon) to come and clean up.”

Offensively, Walsh said he wanted his quarterback sophomore Isaiah Deleon to play older and play tougher. Although the sophomore faced the toughest defenses in the district, he’s still been able to maintain 12.5 yards per completion while throwing for 300 yards across four games.

DeLeon meets up with long time friend and opposing senior quarterback Durand Hill, who’s scored on 50-plus yard rushing touchdowns in consecutive games. The dual threat makes it difficult to stay with the ball, but if San Marcos stays disciplined, it could make their job a lot easier.

“We have to read our keys and it's gonna take you right to the ball. You got a puller, he's gonna take you right to where the ball is going,” Thompson said. “Don't do your own thing, don't try to do somebody else's job, do your job. Read the keys you're given and we should be good.”

San Marcos (1-3, 0-2) hosts Buda Hays in the rivalry meeting Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium.