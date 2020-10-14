San Marcos Volleyball enters 14-day quarantine

In a text message sent Tuesday evening to the Daily Record, San Marcos athletic director John Walsh announced that the Lady Rattler volleyball team was placed in a 14-day quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.”

The quarantine took effect on Friday, Oct. 9, and will cause the team to postpone all practices and four scheduled matches: Oct. 13 at Lake Travis, Oct. 16 at Del Valle, Oct. 20 versus Austin Westlake and Oct. 23 versus Austin Bowie.

The San Marcos Athletic Department announced a partnership with Urgent Care for Kids in August and has been regularly providing free COVID-19 testing to its student-athletes with parental consent.

The Lady Rattlers are 5-4 overall in 2020 with a 3-1 record in district play, currently in third place within the league. The team is scheduled to resume play on Oct. 27th against Buda Hays inside the Snake Pit. Walsh said the District 26-6A head volleyball coaches are actively working on rescheduling the district ball games, per UIL rules. Head volleyball coach Jared Te’o said the tentative plan is to two make-up matches each on two separate Saturdays.