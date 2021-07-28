San Marcos Volleyball unveils schedule for 2021 season

San Marcos Volleyball is scheduled to play in 12 home matches, nine road games and three tournaments in the 2021 season.

The Lady Rattlers will play in a few tune-up matches on Aug. 7, scrimmaging against Marble Falls and Cedar Creek, the latter team hosting the event. San Marcos opens the year inside the Snake Pit, hosting New Braunfels on Aug. 10.

The purple and white begins its tournament slate at Round Rock Westwood, competing in the tourney Aug. 12-14. They’ll return home for a meeting with Austin McCallum on Aug. 17 before heading out to the Bastrop Tournament Aug. 19-21. They’ll return home again to play Leander on Aug. 24, then host the Ragin’ Rattler Tournament from Aug. 26-28.

San Marcos takes on former District 26-6A member Schertz Clemens on the road on Aug. 31. The team will round out non-district play with a home match versus San Antonio Davenport on Sept. 3 and a road match versus Austin Anderson on Sept. 7.

The Lady Rattlers start district competition at home, matching up with Austin Bowie on Sept. 10 and Buda Hays on Sept. 14. They’ll play a pair of road matches against Austin Akins on Sept. 17 and Austin High on Sept. 21 before returning home to face Lake Travis on Sept. 24. They’ll complete the first district cycle on the road against Del Valle on Sept. 28 and Austin Westlake on Oct. 1.

San Marcos plays in another two road games to begin the second cycle, taking on the Lady Bulldogs on Oct. 5 and the Lady Hawks on Oct. 8. The purple and white will be back in the Snake Pit on Oct. 12 against the Lady Eagles and on Oct. 15 against the Lady Maroons. They’ll play their final road game of the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Lady Cavaliers, then close out the schedule with home matches against the Lady Cardinals on Oct. 22 and Lady Chaparrals on Oct. 26.

The Lady Rattlers went 11-10 overall last year and 8-6 in district play. The team also won its first playoff match since 2001, defeating Austin Vandegrift in the first round, 3-1.