San Marcos wins Silver Bracket at Westwood tourney

ROUND ROCK — The San Marcos Lady Rattlers won the Silver Bracket at the 13th annual Westwood Showcase Tournament this past weekend. In Saturday’s 9 a.m. match, the team swept Belton, 2-0 (25-17, 25-23).

With the win, San Marcos faced District 26-6A rival Buda Hays. The Lady Rattlers would outplay the Lady Hawks with five-point leads, including a nine-point lead at 21-12, to close out the first set, 25-15.

San Marcos never trailed in the second set. Senior outside hitter Joselyn Roberson had a strong swing kill to make it a six-point lead, 12-6, and add to the gap with a 10-point lead at 21-11. The Lady Hawks only scored three more points. San Marcos secured the win, 25-14, and headed to the Silver Championship match.

San Marcos’ biggest challenge of the day was against Liberty Hill, a team listed at No. 14 in the 5A Texas Volleyball Insiders preseason state rankings. The teams knotted the score nine times in the first set, but the Lady Rattlers would pull away and take the frame, 25-19. The second set was also close, with the teams tied seven times before the Lady Panthers took the set on a three-point run, 25-18, forcing a third and final game.

San Marcos forced Liberty Hill to take an early timeout with a six-point run from the service line by freshman outside hitter Brinkley Reeves, rolling up a 9-1 lead. The momentum continued running high as the Lady Rattlers took a double-digit lead three at three different points during the set. They then closed out the match, and the tournament, with a 10-point gap, winning the third frame, 25-15.

Senior outside hitter Maggie Walsh was named to the All-Tournament Team. San Marcos (8-2) will host Austin McCallum (2-2) inside the Snake Pit on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.