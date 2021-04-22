San Marcos Wrestling taking five to UIL 6A state meet

Making it to the state meet is incredibly difficult in the sport of wrestling. Usually, you have to place in the top four in your district, then place in the top four again at the regional tournament. The Region IV area is enormous, with 35 member teams from four districts sending their top competitors. This year, the UIL enacted restrictions such as a dual-meet-only regular season (no tournaments) and allowed only the top three, instead of four, from each district and regionals to advance. This, of course, made the journey to state all the more difficult.

San Marcos Wrestling went into regionals with several district champions and runners-up. After a strenuous two-day tournament, six out of seven Rattler wrestlers placed with three regional champions among them. The Rattlers are taking five regional placers to the state tourney this year. The girls team finished as the regional runner-up.

Matt Banda started his senior year with the goal to become an undefeated district, regional and state champion at 120 pounds. After this past weekend, he heads into the state tournament with two of his three major goals accomplished. Matt won the regional championship for the first time and is heading to the UIL State tournament for the third year in a row. Matt feels he is ready and his next match approach has paid off greatly for him. Matt avenged a previous loss in the regional championship and feels as ready as he ever has to go for his ultimate goal. After the season concludes Matt looks forward to continuing his career at Central College in Iowa.

Making her first trip to the state tourney, Nevaeh Banda joins brothers Jon Banda, Josh Banda and Matt Banda as State qualifiers. She is the undefeated 95-pound regional champion and is excited to compete at the highest level in the state in only her sophomore year.

Although she has a lot of expectations on her shoulders as part of the Banda wrestling family, Nevaeh always stays calm and is ready for each match as they come. Nevaeh was hampered by injuries last season and is grateful to be healthy and able to compete for her first state medal.

Joining Nevaeh is her training partner, Kaylynn Martin, at 102 pounds. Kaylynn came in as another undefeated district champion, looking for her first ticket to State. She lost her first match as nerves got the best of her and she made a few key mistakes. The sophomore made some adjustments and won her next three to finish third and qualify for state. Kaylynn is ready to add to her impressive resume this season, with a medal at the state level. As the only state qualifier not named Banda or Moreno, she leans on both families for support and training tips. Kaylynn is motivated by her older teammates to give her best and considers Gianna Moreno a role model and mentor.

Gianna Moreno is a four-time district champion, two times undefeated. She is a two-time undefeated regional champion and a two-time Most Outstanding Region IV Girls Wrestler, winning back-to-back titles (2020, 2021)and MOW (2020, 2021) recognition each of the past two seasons. Just before district last year, Gianna injured her shoulder and had to do rehabilitation during her district, regional and state run. She managed to make it to the state tourney undefeated and into the semifinals on day two before suffering her first loss of the season in a match she was dominating initially. She slowly faded as the match went on due to not being in top condition with the injury. This season, Gianna is wrestling at 138 pounds, moving up from the 128-pound weight class by focusing on strength training to help avoid injuries. This seems to have paid off as she enters the state tournament for the second season, ready to go for gold. After the season Gianna is heading off to compete in college at Missouri Valley.

Anisa Moreno decided at the last minute to give wrestling a try her freshman year. The first-year wrestler did not disappoint, putting forth great effort and competing with top state competition in her own district. As the district runner up, Anisa was hoping for a state tourney berth but was well aware of the difficult task ahead. Anisa put together a great effort, including a great revenge win by pin and earned her place as a state qualifier (alt) with a fourth-place finish. Anisa has the highest finish at regionals of any freshman in San Marcos wrestling history. She is part of the Moreno family, a family like the Bandas with deep roots in the San Marcos wrestling program. Anisa joins siblings Jonathan, Mason and Gianna as well as cousin Christopher Soliz II as SMHS State Qualifiers.

The 6A 2021 UIL State Wrestling tourney will take place at the Berry Center in Cypress on Saturday, April 24.