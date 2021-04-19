San Marcos Youth Baseball Softball Association to host competition

SMYBSA will be hosting a PITCH HIT & RUN event presented by MLB Network. Our local event will be held Sunday, April 25 at Ramon Lucio Park. This event is open to boys and girls who are between the ages of 7 and 14 as of July 17, 2021.

PITCH HIT & RUN is intended to encourage youth participation and showcase the top youth talent in baseball/softball. Since there is no fee for this program, every boy and girl, ages 7-14, will have a chance to compete. Participants will compete in three important aspects of baseball/softball: pitching, hitting & running. Overall winners in each age group will move on to the next level competition.

All Participants must register online and show proof of age with a birth certificate upon arrival. To learn more about the event and the competitions and to register online, visit pitchhitrun.com/find and enter 78666 as the zip code.

WHEN: Sunday, April 25, 2021

TIME:

-10 a.m. - 7-10 year old

-12 p.m. - 11-14 year old

-1 p.m. - All ages: ONLY if you cannot attend your scheduled time.

WHERE: Ramon Lucio Park

BRING: Copy/picture of birth certificate and bat