Season comes to a close for Texas State

Texas State’s season came to an end last Sunday as the Bobcats fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 8-0 in the final of the Bryan-College Station Regional.

The Bobcats and Head Coach Ricci Woodard finished the season with a 47-15 overall, the second most wins in the season in program history behind the 2001 team’s 54-12 overall record.

“Hats off to the Aggies,” Woodard said. “We did exactly what we needed to do to win this game. I couldn’t be more proud of the ball club that I am losing right now. Obviously, it is going to be a rough week because of the group that is leaving. They are great players, but it is who they are as people and what they did for this program – I’m going to miss them.”

The Aggies scored one run in the first inning before scoring a combined seven runs in the second and third innings.

The Bobcats were coming into the game in a difficult position having played two games the day before after losing to Texas A&M 1-0 and beating Penn State 8-4 to reach the final.

“The first time we played A&M, it was a lot different,” third baseman Sara Vanderford said. “But obviously playing another seven innings that they don’t have to play is going to beat us down more than it is them. We knew that coming out. We tried not to let it affect us, but the body wears from it obviously.”

