Senior players selected to play All-Star Games

Three Rattler senior players were selected to play in their respective All-Star Games coming in both May and June.

Rattler shortstop Kutter Gage Webb was selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game June 16th at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Webb will continue his baseball here in San Marcos with the Texas State Bobcats.

Pitcher/first baseman Reagan Chomel and third baseman Dylan Nunez were both selected to play in the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches’ Association All-Star Game May 21st at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

Chomel will continue his baseball career at West Texas College while Nunez will play for Hendrix College in Arkansas.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc