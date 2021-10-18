Senior showcase on display in Bears win

The San Marcos Academy Bears were able to celebrate the homecoming court postgame, instead of at halftime. The margin between the two teams after two quarters was greater than 45, and the Saturday showdown against Round Rock Christian Academy at McCoy-Remme Athletic Complex finished with a final score of 59-6.

Two seniors had prolific performances for their final home game. Inaki Infante-Valenzuela’s steady performance continued with a deep catch, with a defender draped on his back, to set up his touchdown catch three plays later. He is also responsible for splitting the uprights on extra-points. Kick tries in six man football are worth two points, as opposed to one in the eleven man game, so having a reliable leg is key.

Hailing from Jalisco, Mexico, Infante-Valenzuela played “soccer for (his) entire life,” and to stay cool under pressure he “just do(es) whatever it takes.” His favorite part of the evening, however, was not any plays he made. A common value all of the Bears hold true is playing for each other and putting the team first. Staying true to this value, Inaki shifted the focus to his teammate, senior Mason Loep.

“My favorite part is honestly seeing my boy Mason going off. He joined (the football) team this season. He’s like a brother to me. We are both seniors. Since I came here, we have been really close to each other,” Inaki said.

Leop finished with three interceptions — two of which he ran back for touchdowns — and an offensive touchdown catch. Regarding his success, Mason offered, “This is my first season. My primary sport is baseball. I got into football because my dad always said I would be pretty good at it, and he just recently passed. I just decided to join to see what he was talking about.” He mentally brought baseball to the defensive side of football by, “us(ing) the quarterback as the pitcher and read(ing) his eyes, (to) determine where he will throw the ball.”

Senior Jacob Hammack was found around the ball after almost every play on defense and even recovered a fumble. Junior T.J. Murphy dominated on defense and special teams by delivering emphatic hits on ball carriers all night. He tallied seven takedowns by the end of the evening. Freshman Kaylab Blanco made the Round Rock Christian receivers think twice about catching the ball. He hit receivers immediately after the ball arrived on multiple occasions. The result was several dropped passes. Senior Chizi Efobi brought the pressure in the first quarter and junior Wilson Gunther took over the assignment in the second quarter. Together they ensured the Round Rock passing attack was uncomfortable. Collectively the Bears defense, once again, outscored the total points put on the board by the opposition.

San Marcos Academy has an important game with playoff implications next week. Head coach Chris Chacon was already preparing his team for it minutes after the win this week.

“We have a big one next week,” Chacon said. “We go play (Austin) Veritas Academy. We’re both division one in our district and (it) will determine where we get seeded in the bracket for TAPPS division one. It’s 25 minutes away, so it’s a nice short drive. The boys are looking forward to it.”

The away contest will take place at Veritas Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.