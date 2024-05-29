Sights and sounds at the Rodeo

It was rodeo weekend in Hays County as Wimberley hosted the 18th Annual Memorial Day Rodeo. Top left, bronc rider Patrick Trainer, of Driftwood, hangs onto his horse during the Saddle Bronc competition, Bottom left, Hayden McBride, of George West, attempts to hold on for the full eight seconds during the Bull Riding competition. Top right, Stetson Springs, of Wimberley, jumps down from his horse to attempt to tie down the calf in the Calf Roping competition. Kylie Ruiz, of George West, rounds the barrel during the Barrel Racing competition.

Daily Record photo by Colton McWilliams