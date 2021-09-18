Sights & Sounds is teaming up with For the Love of Go for 5K

The holiday season is just around the corner and your San Marcos Sights & Sounds of Christmas will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021. As a 501c3 with an annual budget just under $600,000, we are always looking for opportunities to raise money with the best interest of our community in mind.

A little over a decade ago, past president Brian Olson established Santa’s Jingle Bell Run, which has become the largest 5K in Hays Country with over 1,000 runners. Olson credits our success to former race directors Jill Holechek and Rebecca Rounds. Santa’s Jingle Bell Run is the only official 5K race with a course that incorporates downtown San Marcos and our Historical District to highlight the beauty of our community.

This year, Sights & Sounds is excited to team up with For the Love of Go, a non-profit that manages races throughout Hays County. They provide opportunities for all to get off the couch and reach their fitness goals. This concerted effort will result in reducing the obesity rate in our county — or anywhere.

For the Love of Go was founded by Jennifer Crosby. Her passion to help people meet their fitness goals has resulted in the production of 25 races annually throughout Hays County. Crosby has accepted the role of race director for Santa’s Jingle Bell Run with the goal of offering discounts for children and groups to encourage households to get out and get active.

Runners, don’t miss out, Santa’s Jingle Run is scheduled for Saturday Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. with the Kids 1K at 10:10 a.m. Sponsors, don’t’ miss out on the largest 5K in San Marcos with sponsorship levels ranging from $500-$5,000. Please contact Brian Olson for more information at raceinfo@sight-n-sounds.org.

Sights & Sounds is back and 2021 will be a year to remember as we celebrate our 35th Anniversary. Festival highlights include a 22-acre venue with live entertainment, free photos with Santa, a petting zoo, carnival rides, thousands of lights, Santa’s Jingle Bell Run 5K and Kids 1K, and more. For information and updates, please visit www.sights-n-sounds.org or www.facebook.com/sightsandsoundstexas.

Submitted by Brian Olson