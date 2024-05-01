Sign up for Rattler Boys Basketball Camp now open

Sign up for Rattler Boys Basketball Summer Camp is now open for the public.

The camp is set for June 18-20 with two sessions.

Session 1 is dedicated to 3rd through 6th grades while starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Session 2 is for 7th through 9th grades starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m.

Kids and teenagers will get to learn the essential basketball skills needed to become better basketball players while also having fun.

The sessions are led and taught by Head Coach Dan Miller and current San Marcos basketball players giving the camp a local feel.

The camp costs $30 for non SMCISD Employees and $20 for SMCISD Employees.

