SMA picks up commanding win on Senior Night

San Marcos Academy enjoyed a good win Thursday night over I-35 rival New Braunfels Christian Academy at the McCoy-Remme Athletic Complex. The Bears commanded the field and celebrated Senior Night with a 7-3 victory over the Wildcats.

Maussiri Almeida led the team with three goals and one assist, followed by Manuel Kagoya with two goals and two assists. Sean Feigl and Inaki Infante each added another goal to the total, while Xavier Villescas kept a tight watch on the net with 5 saves as goalie.

The Academy honored their nine — count 'em — nine senior players prior to the game. The group includes Patrick Blackstone, Enclesio Maquina, Brandon Rothenbuhler, Maussiri Almeida, Sean Feigl, Andrew Longoria, Manuel Kagoya, Evan Schawe and Ebuka Onejeme. Manager Delani Osunsedo was also recognized.

Coached by Corey Schade, the Bears are now 3-2 on the season with six games remaining on the schedule.