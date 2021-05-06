SMA's Gino Dipollino signs with Texas Lutheran

Gino Dipollino has always dreamed about playing football at the next level and now he has the chance to do so.

The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Texas Lutheran University on Wednesday. Throughout high school, Dipollino’s way of escaping the stress in life was playing football. He was able to tune into each game, practice and concentrate on his passion.

“It feels amazing,” Dipollino said. “Entering high school, football has been kind of an escape for me in life. It’s where I just forget about everything and just focus on what’s happening in the game. And so for me to be able to continue doing what I love in college is just amazing.”

The football program at San Marcos Academy has been through an interesting journey the past four years. During Dipollino’s freshman and sophomore years, the team wasn’t very successful and only gained one win during each of those seasons. However, the Bears started to turn it around when Dipollino was a junior, reaching the playoffs for the first time in his career. It continued into his senior year.

When COVID-19 started, it was an adjustment for the team, as it was for everyone. Some decisions had to be made and the program chose to switch to six-man football. Luckily, Dipollino and his senior teammates were a part of the first football team at their middle school when they were in eighth grade, and it just so happened to be six-man football. Everything came full-circle as Dipollino entered his senior season. It was a memorable one for the team because they made it to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division I state semi-finals.

“It was really strange for me because it was my 40th year to coach football and my first year of coaching six-man,” SMA head coach Les Davis said. “The kids adapted really well, and you know we made a great run … they were the actual first group that we had in middle school football. And we started middle school with six-man, so it came back around their senior year and they got to play six-man again. They had a little bit more of an understanding of it than I did, probably.”

Dipollino is unsure of what position he will be playing at TLU, but he will succeed wherever the coaching staff puts him. He played different positions throughout high school and was an integral part of the team on both sides of the ball. He’s been a quarterback, running back, linebacker and punter. During his senior season, he rushed for 891 yards on 105 carries, scored 18 touchdowns (16 rushing, two on kick returns), had 43 solo tackles and averaged 40 yards per punt.

For the 2020-21 season, Dipollino was selected to the all-district First Team for linebacker, punter and running back. He was also selected to the all-state Second Team for linebacker, punter and running back, and earned academic all-state honors. He racked up more laurels and was the Steve Fordham Award winner — the football MVP. He was also awarded co-MVP for track.

Assistant football coach Toby Wade has seen Dipollino’s hard work since he was in seventh grade. He’s witnessed the person and football player Dipollino has grown to be.

“He’s a great kid,” Wade said. “He’s kind of the kid that I wish all of our guys would look at and see, you know, the work ethic. He’s the one that’s been here every summer lifting weights and he does all the offseason stuff during the school year to make himself into a football player. He’s always loved the sport and I can remember, you know, from seventh grade, that he’s always talked about how much he loved football, but he’s kind of literally made himself into the player he is … I just couldn’t say enough good things about him.”

When Dipollino sets off for TLU, he’ll be reunited with former SMA football player, Bryce Patterson, who plays quarterback for the Bulldogs. Dipollino is counting down the days and he can’t wait to play with his former teammate again.

“I’m very excited, that’s one of the big reasons why I’m going to TLU,” Dipollino said. “It’s definitely going to be fun to play football with him in high school and then in college, too, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

Dipollino plans to study criminal justice and after he finishes his degree, he wants to be a Texas State Trooper. He’s going to work hard in the classroom and on the football field, no matter what position he plays.

“He’s a little bit of everything,” Davis said. “I could see him play on either side of the ball … he’s unselfish and will do whatever it takes to help the team and he’s excited about going over there and getting an opportunity.”