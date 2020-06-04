SMCISD set to open summer workout programs

San Marcos CISD Athletics announced to district families in an email on Wednesday it will host voluntary strength and conditioning workouts beginning Monday, June 8.

Phase I of the program limits participants to male and female incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors — boys will participate Monday through Thursday from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by girls from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Incoming freshmen will not be allowed to participate until Phase II of the program, beginning June 29.

The district intends to follow local and state standards as well as guidelines set by the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to provide a safe environment during the coronavirus pandemic.

All participants will be assigned to a workout group and given strength, conditioning and sport-specific instruction. Athletes must bring their own water in their own containers. Designated parking spots and entry points will be established at the Student Activity Center to limit the size of clustered groups.

Everyone involved will go through daily screening for COVID symptoms, including a temperature check, and will be required to use a hand sanitizing station before any workout. Participants are also encouraged to wear facemasks before, during and after all activities and will be at least six feet apart while waiting in lines during exercises. The 30-minute gap between the boys’ and girls’ sessions will be used to disinfect all equipment

Coaches will reach out to players via Zoom to review the new procedures prior to the first workout. Parents are also invited to join SMCISD Athletic Director John Walsh and Executive Director of Communications Andrew Fernandez on a Zoom conference call Friday at 7 p.m. to discuss how the precautions will be implemented.

The link for the meeting is https://zoom.us/j/91714130562?pwd=aGlNa1lwM0ZobyszWkpTYzh1Vkpydz09

Meeting ID: 917 1413 0562

Password: 6dDuuv