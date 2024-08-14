Smoke meet Tidal Wave for WPF Championship Series

The Texas Smoke will meet the Coastal Bend Tidal Wave for the 2024 Women’s Professional Fastpitch league championship game in a three-game series.

The Smoke clinched the best record in WPF this season with a 29-1 record and secured a spot in the championship game.

The Monarchs and Tidal Wave met in a one-game playoff to determine who would advance to the championship game.

Coastal Bend jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings before defeating the Monarchs 14-2 for the franchise’s first ever playoff victory.

The Smoke and the Tidal will play in the championship series starting tonight at 7 p.m.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc