The Texas Smoke will meet the Coastal Bend Tidal Wave in the WPF Championship Series. The Smoke are looking to win their second straight title while the Tidal Wave won their first playoff game against the Texas Monarchs last Monday.
Photo submitted by Peter Vives
Smoke meet Tidal Wave for WPF Championship Series
The Texas Smoke will meet the Coastal Bend Tidal Wave for the 2024 Women’s Professional Fastpitch league championship game in a three-game series.
The Smoke clinched the best record in WPF this season with a 29-1 record and secured a spot in the championship game.
The Monarchs and Tidal Wave met in a one-game playoff to determine who would advance to the championship game.
Coastal Bend jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings before defeating the Monarchs 14-2 for the franchise’s first ever playoff victory.
The Smoke and the Tidal will play in the championship series starting tonight at 7 p.m.
