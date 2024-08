Texas Smoke completed a four-game sweep of the Coastal Bend Tidal including winning their Saturday doubleheader 16-6 and 11-3 in the final regular season series. The WPF playoffs start Monday before the Daily Record’s press time with all games being held at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Smoke will play Hub City Adelitas and the Texas Monarchs will play the Tidal Wave.

Photo submitted by Peter Vives