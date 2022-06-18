Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

The SMYBSA 8U baseball team, which took first place at the Pony Sectionals Tournament. Photos submitted by Jamaal Fraser

SMYBSA teams compete in Pony Sectionals Tournament

Sat, 06/18/2022 - 2:02pm
Staff Report
Saturday, June 18, 2022

The San Marcos Youth Baseball & Softball Association (SMYBSA) sent several of its all-star teams to the Pony Sectionals Tournament last weekend, many of them earning first or second place to advance to the Regional Tournament.

The SMYBSA 10U baseball team, which took first place.

The SMYBSA 12U baseball team, which took first place.

The SMYBSA 12U softball team, which took second place.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022