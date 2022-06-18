The SMYBSA 8U baseball team, which took first place at the Pony Sectionals Tournament. Photos submitted by Jamaal Fraser
SMYBSA teams compete in Pony Sectionals Tournament
The San Marcos Youth Baseball & Softball Association (SMYBSA) sent several of its all-star teams to the Pony Sectionals Tournament last weekend, many of them earning first or second place to advance to the Regional Tournament.
The SMYBSA 10U baseball team, which took first place.
The SMYBSA 12U baseball team, which took first place.
The SMYBSA 12U softball team, which took second place.