Stacked wide receiver room looks spearhead Bobcat offensive attack

One of the strengths for the Bobcats heading into the 2023 season is the depth at wide receiver.

Headed up by the duo of Joey Hobert and Kole Wilson, Head Coach G.J. Kinne is excited about the potential of the position group.

“Looking at the strength and weakness of the team, without a doubt they are a strength of this team,” Kinne said. “You have guys like Joey [Hobert], Kole Wilson, Jayden Williams and then the young guys like Chris Dawn [Jr.]. That group is pretty special, and they have to continue to go out there and make plays.”

Hobert made 76 catches for 895 yards and eight touchdowns while Kole Wilson made 66 catches for 747 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bobcats last season.

Along with Boston College transfer Jaden Williams, sophomore Chris Dawn Jr, Utah Tech transfer Beau Sparks and freshman Kylen Evans, the Bobcats depth looks to play a major factor for the team this season.

But not only is Kinne impressed with the group, he also noted the bond between the receivers is exceptionally strong.

“They are obviously really talented,” Kinne said. “We have some really good players in there. That group may be more together than the entire team. They are playing at a really high level. They don’t care if they are playing inside, outside or blocking, they are catching the touchdowns and rooting for one another. That is hard to find nowadays in college football, especially in the receiver room. It is a unique group.”

For Hobert, the room is all about brotherhood.

“We are so close [with another],” Hobert said. “Everyone, whether it be our starting four or our walk ons, we are a brotherhood. Everyone has the same importance to each other as one another.”

One strong bond Hobert mentioned was with receiver Kannon Webb.

A graduate of San Marcos High School, Webb’s role has been focused on the scout team and special teams for the Bobcats.

Despite being a starter and Webb on the special teams, Hobert has a strong connection with the former Rattler.

“My boy [Kannon] Webb, who is going on his fourth year, is a dog,” Hobert said. “He doesn’t care if he’s on the scout team, he is putting in that work, and he is our brother. That is our family. If he called us and needed something, all of us would show up right away.”

One of the keys for the strong brotherhood between the receivers for Hobert has been new wide receiver coach Chad Morris.

“He came in and said ‘I’m going to bring the same energy every day,’” Hobert said. “‘If I’m ever off, I need y’all to bring me up, but every other day, I’m bringing you up.’ It didn’t matter if it was in the summer or now, he comes in with the same energy and makes sure all of us are up.”

The former head coach of the Lake Travis Cavaliers and offensive coordinator for both Tulsa and Clemson, Morris brings not only football knowledge into the room but also life outside of the gridiron.

“I love Coach Morris,” Wilson said. “He is a really knowledgeable person. He has been through it all with different teams at every level. He has a lot of knowledge helping us whether that’s blocking, drill tape, hands on hands off and life lessons. He tells us it’s not about football, and if there are any problems at home, he is still there for us. He gives us different tips and reminders before we actually start the meeting that have nothing to do with football.”

Hobert agreed. Morris is helping build the group of receivers into a family itself.

“We had dinner with him and his wife at their house,” Hobert said. “Everyone had to be there and it was a great time. We did a couple activities, rode on a couple of his horses and went on his [Bobcat tractor]. It was amazing.”

