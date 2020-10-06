Sun Belt releases conference slate for Texas State MBB

The Sun Belt released its conference play schedules for the 2020-21 men’s basketball regular season on Oct. 1, including Texas State’s. The Bobcats finished as the No. 3 seed after going 13-7 in Sun Belt play last year.

The men’s team will spend New Year’s Eve at home to begin league competition, hosting Little Rock on Dec. 31. Texas State will then take on Little Rock inside Strahan Arena on Jan. 2 before traveling to Troy on Jan. 7 and South Alabama on Jan. 9 for its first road games of the conference season.

The maroon and gold will return home for games against Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 14 and Louisiana on Jan. 16. The team will then head to UT Arlington on Monday, Jan. 18, for the start of a three-game road stretch that concludes with matchups at Little Rock on Jan. 21 and Arkansas State on Jan. 23.

The Bobcats face off with Troy on Jan. 28 and South Alabama on Jan. 30 at home before competing in road games at Coastal Carolina on Feb. 4 and Appalachian State on Feb. 6, and home games against Georgia Southern on Feb. 11 and Georgia State on Feb. 13.

Texas State plays in its final road games of the year at ULM on Feb. 18 and Louisiana on Feb. 20. The team will conclude the 2020-21 regular season a week later when it hosts UT Arlington inside Strahan Arena.

The 2021 Sun Belt tournament is scheduled to take place from March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida. The Bobcats are currently finalizing their out-of-conference schedule, which will either include six or seven individual regular-season games and two or three multi-team events.