Sun Belt releases men’s basketball conference schedule for 2021-22

The Sun Belt released the men’s basketball conference schedule for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

Texas State begins league play inside Strahan Arena on Dec. 30 against Troy. The Bobcats follow it up with a home game against South Alabama on Jan. 1.

The team plays in its first road games against Georgia Southern and Georgia State on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, respectively. It’ll return home the next week for games against Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana on Jan. 13 and 15, respectively.

Texas State moves on with three consecutive road games against Little Rock on Jan. 20, Arkansas State on Jan. 22 and UT Arlington on Jan. 27. The maroon and gold will then host three road games against the Mavericks on Jan. 29, Appalachian State on Feb. 3 and Coastal Carolina on Feb. 5.

The Bobcats return to the road to face the Ragin’ Cajuns on Feb. 10 and the Warhawks on Feb. 12. Their final home games of the regular season take place against the Red Wolves on Feb. 17 and Little Rock on Feb. 19. They’ll close the year out on the road at South Alabama on Feb. 24 and at Troy on Feb. 26.

Texas State went 12-3 in Sun Belt play last season and will look to defend their regular season championship this year.