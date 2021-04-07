Taking off the Training Wheels, Skills in the Kitchen, and Texas State Basketball with TJ Johnson | On the Record Sports
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 2:35pm
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
The On the Record Sports podcast is BACK with another LIVE episode featuring Head Coach of Texas State Basketball Terrence Johnson. The crew of Drew King, Kristen Cordani, DeShaun Hartley, and Jude McClaren discuss all things Texas State basketball and learn that Coach TJ has some skills in the kitchen! Follow @smdrsports on Twitter to stay updated.