Texans want to bounce back in showdown against Lampasas

After suffering their first loss of the season and having their 27-game regular season winning streak snapped, Wimberley looks to bounce back in their road showdown with the undefeated Lampasas Badgers.

The Badger offense has been flying high, averaging 50.7 points per game through three weeks of play. In last week’s game, Lampasas defeated the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats 63-20.

Lampasas is led by quarterback Reed Jerome who has passed for 523 yards and nine touchdowns for the Badgers.

Receiver Ty Johnson has been Jerome’s main target with 14 catches for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

On the ground, the du of Jerome and running back Daemian Rivas have been churning up yards. Rivas leads the team in rushing with 330 yards on 50 carries and two touchdowns. Jerome has rushed for 301 yards on 31 carries and six touchdowns.

The Wimberley-Lampasas series has been an annual non-district game for both teams since the 2020 season with two additional meetings during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Texans have dominated the series, leading 5-1 with the Badgers only win against Wimberley coming in 2020.

Kickoff for Wimberley- Lampasas is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Badger Field in Lampasas.

