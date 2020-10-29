Texas Stars take first place at 2nd annual Mike 'Chula' Rodgers Memorial

San Marcos Daily Record pressman Rigo Vargas and the Texas Stars softball team took first place at the Mike "Chula" Rodgers Memorial tournament over the weekend, held in Waxahachie. Back row, left to right: Lawrence Sherrill, Ken Daize, Robert Bailey, Tony Garza, Richard Charles, Rigo Vargas and Randy Avalos. Front row, left to right: Martin Ferguson, Paul Alvarez, Robert Saucedo, Rick Hernandez and Raul Ortiz.