Texas State to add former Longhorn Head Coach onto staff

Texas State is in the process of hiring former Texas baseball Head Coach David Pierce to the staff as an assistant.

The news was first broken by Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball and confirmed by the San Marcos Daily Record.

Pierce took over the Longhorn baseball program in 2017 replacing legendary head coach Augie Garrido. Pierce led the Longhorns to three Big 12 regular season titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances.

Texas also made three College World Series appearances in 2018, 2021 and 2022. In 2018, Pierce was named both Big 12 and Baseball America College Coach of the Year.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Pierce was fired from Texas following a 36-24 season during the Longhorns final season in the Big 12.

Prior to Texas, Pierce was the head coach of both the Sam Houston State Bearkats and the Tulane Green Wave.

Pierce led the Bearkats to three straight Southland regular season conference championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances from 20122014.

Pierce took over the Green Wave program and led them one American Athletic regular season championship and two NCAA Tournament appearances from 20152016.

Pierce comes to the Bobcats who are coming off a disappointing 27--29 season, the program’s first losing season since 2021 and the first time since the 1995 season that Texas State missed the conference tournament.

Head Coach Steven Trout enters the 2025 season in his sixth year leading the Bobcats. Trout led the program to a Sun Belt Regular Season title and a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022.

