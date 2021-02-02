Texas State adds 14 matches to spring volleyball schedule

The reigning three-time Sun Belt tournament champions will return to the court this month for a 14-match spring schedule.

“Although it’s different than most spring schedules, I am excited for the schedule we were able to put together,” Texas State head coach Sean Huiet said in a statement. “This group talks about the Sweet 16 and doing something Texas State has never done so we bulked up the spring season to get ready for the NCAA Tournament. With the Big 12 playing its full conference schedule like we did this past fall, we were able to get a lot of matches with them. I am thrilled we can play six more home games for our fans with some high-level competition coming to Strahan Arena.”

Texas State will automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament taking place in April after posting a 24-2 overall record and 15-1 conference record in the fall. The Bobcats are ramping up play again to prepare themselves for the Big Dance.

The maroon and gold begin the spring slate with a five-match road stretch. Texas State will face off with I-35 rival UTSA in San Antonio on Feb. 10. The team will see North Texas in Denton on Feb. 18. The Bobcats will visit the Big 12’s TCU on Feb. 27, then Kansas and Kansas State on March 4 and 5, respectively. They’ll close out the road stretch at Texas with a contest on March 8.

Texas State will host all four of the Big 12’s schools from Texas inside Strahan Arena, starting with Baylor on March 10, Texas on March 16 and TCU on March 18. The team will face Houston on the road on March 20 before returning home to play North Texas again on March 25 and Texas Tech for a back-to-back on March 26 and 27. The spring season will conclude on April 1 when the Bobcats meet Baylor in Waco.

The NCAA tournament is scheduled to begin on April 8.