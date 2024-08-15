Texas State announces hiring of David Pierce

Texas State officially announced the hiring of former Texas Longhorn Head Coach David Pierce, who will join the Bobcat staff as assistant to the head coach.

In an official statement, Pierce said he is excited to join the Bobcats and help the team make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m happy to be a part of Texas State University, its athletic department and baseball program. It is one of the most dynamic campuses in the country with great leadership from President Kelly Damphousse and Athletic Director Don Coryell,” Pierce said. “I’m excited to work with the exceptional coaches and student-athletes. Coach Trout and his staff have done a remarkable job of sustaining and building a great college baseball program. I look forward to the opportunities to compete for championships with Texas State.”

Head Coach Steven Trout was also happy about Pierce joining the staff.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have David join our staff. The wealth of knowledge and experience he will bring to our program will be a huge asset in all areas,” Trout said. “He is a proven winner and has been successful his entire career. We look forward to him helping us win in San Marcos.”

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc