Texas State Athletics inks new multimedia rights agreement with LEARFIELD

Texas State Athletics will continue to partner with LEARFIELD for multimedia rights representation, Texas State announced Thursday.

LEARFIELD, the industry leader with headquarters in Plano, has represented the Bobcats since 2014. Through the work and dedication of Texas State Sports Properties, which is LEARFIELD’s local team solely dedicated to Texas State, corporate partners from the local, regional and national levels support Texas State Athletics and its student-athletes. Bucky Lamb has been the Property’s general manager since 2016, and he and the rest of the Texas State Sports Properties team work with the entire athletics administration to align and maximize partnerships with the Bobcats.

“The Texas State-LEARFIELD partnership has been a great partnership and will become an even better one under this new agreement,” Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell said in a statement. “Bucky and the entire team at LEARFIELD have been incredibly important to the growth of Texas State over the years and allow us to put more resources towards the experience of our student-athletes. We value the support of our corporate partners and appreciate the LEARFIELD team in serving their needs to maximize their investment in Texas State Athletics.”

With more than 30 strategic corporate partners, Texas State Sports Properties and LEARFIELD help create activation opportunities for those Bobcat supporters, including social media campaigns, in-venue experiences, commercials on Texas State broadcasts, stadium signage, academic initiatives, and more.

In addition to multimedia rights, LEARFIELD represents Texas State through its other owned companies that fans will recognize: CLC (licensing); Paciolan (ticketing); and SIDEARM Sports (official athletics website, TXST.com).

“Texas State is a special place, and we’re proud to link the LEARFIELD brand to the Bobcat brand,” said Mike Hamilton, LEARFIELD Executive Vice President, University Partnership Group. “We’re honored for the opportunity to continue working with the entire Texas State Athletics staff and its leadership in bolstering the Bobcat brand in a rapidly evolving college sports era.”

Information provided by Texas State Athletics