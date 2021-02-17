Texas State cancels, postpones multiple upcoming games

Texas State announced multiple postponements and cancellations of sporting events on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The Bobcats softball team’s season debut was pushed back another week after UT Arlington canceled its Maverick Classic. Texas State was scheduled to play in four games total in the tournament on Sunday and Monday. The maroon and gold already postponed two games against Texas Tech last week. The Bobcats will now look to begin the 2021 season in the Lone Star Invitational, hosting No. 22 Mississippi State on Friday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.

Texas State Volleyball had its road match against North Texas delayed until Monday at 1 p.m. in Denton. The match was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The maroon and gold baseball team also rescheduled its season-opening series with BYU. The series is now set to begin with a doubleheader on Saturday inside Bobcat Ballpark with games at noon and 4 p.m. The teams will complete the series with games on Monday and Tuesday, with game times to be announced.