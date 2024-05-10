Texas State closes out season at Bryan Regional, place 10th

Texas State wrapped up their 2024 season at the NCAA Regionals in Bryan placing 10th as a team with the top five advancing to Nationals.

Senior Junia Gabasa was the highest placing Bobcat for Texas State, shooting two over par and tied for 13th place overall.

Graduate Senior Hailey Jones finished the event shooting three over par and tied for 17th place.

Freshman Fia Lindblom placed tied for 48th place shooting 12 over par while sophomore Yvonne Chamness placed tied for 54th place shooting 16 over par.

It was a historic season for the women’s golf team who captured their first conference title since 2016 and advanced to Regionals for the seventh time in program history. The Bobcats defeated Georgia Southern match play to win the conference title despite winning in stroke play by 16 strokes.

Texas State also had their first individual champion since 2017 when Jones won the championship shooting three under par through three rounds. Jones is just the fifth Bobcat golfer all-time to win a conference individual championship.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc