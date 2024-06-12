Texas State Coaching Staff earns All-Region Honors

The Texas State coaching staff was named 2024 South Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Head Coach Ricci Woodard, and assistant coaches Scott Woodard, Josh Trevino and Peejay Brun helped lead the Bobcats to a 47-15 overall record, which is the second most wins in program history.

Texas State also won the Sun Belt Tournament Title for the first time since 2018 beating rival Louisiana and advancing to the program’s third regional final at the NCAA Tournament in the Bryan-College Station Regional.

Head Coach Ricci Woodard coached her 23rd season at Texas State and has won 847 games with the Bobcats since taking over in 2001.

Woodard has won seven regular season conference titles and six conference tournament titles with the Bobcats.

Woodard also has lead the program to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and has reached the regional final three times.

Woodard will enter her 24th season as the Head Coach for the Bobcats come the 2025 season.

