Texas State competes at NMSU Tournament, returns for Oregon

Texas State Softball opened its season over the weekend going 2-1 at the NMSU Tournament in Las Cruces, N.M., run-ruling New Mexico State on Friday and Saturday and falling to Oregon State on Sunday.

The Bobcats began with a 10-2 win over the Aggies in five innings on Friday. Texas A&M transfer first baseman Dani Elder registered the first hit and run of the season for the team, sending a ball over the fence down the left field line for a home run in her first at-bat with the maroon and gold.

Texas State added another six runs in the next frame. The team loaded the bases, then scored sophomore shortstop Hannah Earls on a wild pitch. LSU transfer designated player Anna Jones cleared the bases two at-bats later with a two-RBI single to centerfield, extending the lead to 4-0. Sophomore catcher Caitlyn Rogers homered to center for another pair of runs. Elder was walked in her next plate appearance and was then sent home on an RBI triple from Furman transfer second baseman Claire Ginder to make it 7-0.

The Bobcats used sharp baserunning to score their final three runs in the top of the fourth. Junior right fielder Kylie George crossed home plate on a double steal with freshman left fielder Ciara Trahan. Junior second baseman Sara Vanderford was walked, and she and Trahan reached home on an error by NMSU.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched the first 4.0 innings, only allowing three hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out eight and earning the first win of the year. Freshman right-hander Presley Glende closed out the final inning, giving up a walk, a hit and a run while clinching the 10-2 victory.

“Everything just seemed to be clicking on all cylinders tonight,” head coach Ricci Woodard said in a statement. “It was fun to watch this team start to gel together.”

Texas State’s bats had an even bigger night on Saturday as eight different players swung for RBIs in the 14-2 run-rule win. The maroon and gold went 14-29 at the plate, collecting eight walks and only striking out three times.

Southern Miss transfer pitcher Karsen Pierce made her debut in the circle for the Bobcats, surrendering a walk, three hits and one earned run while striking out four across 4.0 innings, receiving the win. Junior RHP Tori McCann took over in the final frame, giving up a hit and an unearned run.

“Karsen showed us tonight exactly what we were expecting from her when we sought after her this past summer,” Woodard stated. “It was great to watch her compete the way she did.”

The team couldn’t keep the offense going against Oregon State on Sunday, falling 6-1. Vanderford swung for a home run to left field in the bottom of the third, but Texas State struck out 13 times during the game and went 0-5 with runners in scoring position.

Mullins took the start but only lasted 2.0 innings, giving up a walk, six hits and three earned runs while fanning two batters, receiving the loss. Pierce came in relief, allowing two hits and two runs with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. McCann finished the last 2.1 innings of the game, surrendering two hits and a run.

Texas State (2-1) will look to bounce back when it hosts No. 12 Oregon (5-0) inside Bobcat Softball Stadium on Thursday at 4 p.m. The two teams faced each other twice last season at the NCAA Austin Regional — the maroon and gold took the first meeting, 5-2, but lost the second, 2-0.