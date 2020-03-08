Texas State completes series sweep over Bethune-Cookman

Texas State head coach Steven Trout described this weekend’s home games against Bethune-Cookman as “ugly.”

The Bobcats (12-4) started off sluggish on offense in the early innings of each contest, then heated up late to pull away with a win to take a 3-0 series victory over the Wildcats (5-11).

“Our guys are kind of good at doing that,” Trout said. “I'm never gonna be upset with a win. Anytime you sweep somebody — it's really hard to sweep, no matter who you're playing. So getting the sweep is huge, getting the win is huge.”

The hosts used a five-run eighth inning on Friday to take the series opener, 5-0. But the team fell behind for the first time in Saturday’s game, giving up runs in the second and fifth frames.

Senior second baseman Jaxon Williams finally got the maroon and gold on the board, leading off with a home run to left field to begin the sixth. Junior outfielder John Wuthrich and shortstop Dalton Shuffield followed it up with a single through the left side and a walk, respectively, but junior first baseman Wesley Faison grounded into a double play, leaving just Shuffield on second base.

Junior third baseman Justin Thompson, who was already 2-2 at the plate on the day, knew he had to seize the opportunity.

“(BCU sophomore lefty pitcher Alec Mendez) started off with the first pitch, a changeup for a strike. You know, he had pretty good stuff, a lot of movement on his ball and everything,” Thompson said. “I was just sitting, waiting for my pitch. I knew what he was gonna do with it, so I was staying with my approach. And luckily I got a pitch at the end that I could just send up the middle with.”

Thompson hit an RBI single to center to tie the game up at 2-2. Senior left fielder Will Hollis made the game-winning play in the next inning, scoring junior outfielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones on a sacrifice fly to take the 3-2 victory.

Even with two wins under its belt, Texas State couldn’t keep the momentum going to start Sunday’s game. The team scored one run in the bottom of the third inning, but the Wildcats fought back to go up 2-1 in the top of the sixth.

The Bobcats rebounded in the bottom of the frame. Senior catcher Tucker Redden led off with a single up the middle. Hollis took a base on balls and Williams moved them both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.

Wuthrich lasered a line drive down to right field in the next at-bat to send both runners home, then stole home on a wild pitch to go up 4-2.

“They kind of worked me soft and away the whole series,” Wuthrich said. “And unfortunately it took me that long to adjust to it. But I got a slider away and I was able to stay on it. And luckily, I mean, it fell for us and it was a big moment in the game.”

The Wildcats brought a runner across in the ninth, but couldn’t tie the game up, taking a 4-3 loss and suffering a series sweep.

Hollis extended his hitting streak to 11-straight games. Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Cameron Bush (2-0) was credited the win in Saturday’s game. Freshman right-hander Otto Wofford (1-0) received the same in Sunday’s contest. Junior closer Tristan Stivors earned saves in both matchups, bringing his total to four on the season.

Texas State will host UTSA (10-6) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Prairie View A&M (3-14) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. inside Bobcat Ballpark in the team’s final games before the start of Sun Belt play. Trout said he expects his players to start taking prettier approaches at the plate.

“I don't think we played good baseball today,” Trout said. “Now, we pitched it well. We played good defense. But offensively, it was just another bad day of bad approaches early, trying to do way too much and not bought into what we're teaching. And so, you know, for us to have a successful year and to move on, we need to make those adjustments quickly.”

