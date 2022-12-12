Texas State defeats rival UT Arlington, 71-65

The rivalry between Texas State and UT-Arlington was reunited once more as the Bobcats came out with a 71-65 win over the Mavericks Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

With the game now being a non conference game for the first time since 1986, head basketball coach Terrence Johnson was proud of his team for staying focused and getting the win after a tough loss to Rice on Sunday, Dec. 4.

“Anytime you have a chance to compete against a rival school, can stay locked in like we did for 40 minutes and come out with a victory, you got to be proud of your guys,” Johnson said. “This was a great event that matched up pretty evenly matched teams. I thought our guys did a great job of responding. Having Nighael [Ceasar] back was crucial and Drue Drinnon executed the game plan with Mason Harrell playing off the ball.”

It was a career night for senior forward Nighael Ceasar who finished with a personal best of 23 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double.

With Ceasar playing at the four position, Johnson knew the senior forward was going to be a game changer at that position.

“I felt like Nighael could come in and impact the game in a positive way at the four position,” Johnson said. “I am most proud that he allowed the game to come to him. He made tough shots around the rim and took full advantage of knocking down some open threes. When he is playing like that and still rebound at a high clip, we are a tough team to beat.”

Texas State returns to play Tuesday night at home against Mary Hardin Baylor.