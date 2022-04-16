Texas State downs Georgia State for pair of series-clinching wins

It took a while to get going but Texas State Softball eventually put away Georgia State with a six-run fifth inning to run-rule the Panthers on Friday, 8-0. With their win, the Bobcats will have taken the series win over Georgia State to improve their record to 23-17 overall and their conference record to 9-8 in a heated conference race.

For head coach Ricci Woodard, the key to the victory was sticking to their game plan.

“I thought we did a great job of just sticking to our game plan today,” Woodard said. “(Sophomore right-handed pitcher) Karsen (Pierce) did a great job — early in the ballgame, late in the ballgame — of making (Georgia State) try to hit her pitches and that’s the key to her success. And offensively, I thought we did a good job of attacking the right pitches today.”

Both the Bobcats and the Panthers struggled to put runs on the board through the first three innings as both teams’ defenses did their best to keep each other from scoring.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Texas State put themselves in prime scoring position following a single from sophomore Anna Jones and a double from Sara Vanderford. Claire Grinder’s sacrifice fly toward right field was enough for Jones to score and move Vandeford to third as Texas State took a 1-0 lead. Tori McCann added another run as her single toward the shortstop allowed Vanderford to score as the Bobcats extended the lead to 2-0.

Despite loading the base with just two outs, Texas State couldn’t bring another run in following a groundout to the pitcher as Georgia State stopped the bleeding. The Panthers’ opportunity to tie the game went sideways as Texas State kept Georgia State off the bases in a 1-2-3 inning as both teams headed into the bottom of the fifth inning.

With runners on second and third with one out, Texas State added another score as Vanderford singled to left field for the RBI single to extend the lead at 3-0. The Bobcats then loaded the bases following a hit batter and a walk with two outs before Georgia State walked Piper Randolph to added to Texas State’s lead at 4-0. Hannah Earls and Ciara Trahan both hit back-to-back RBI singles for the Bobcats to make it 6-0.

After Georgia State switched pitchers, Cat Crenek then singled to shortstop to add in another run for the Bobcats as Texas State pushed the Panthers to the run-rule breaking point. However, Georgia State was unable to get off the field, as Jones’ RBI single toward left field allowed Earls to score to bring Texas State an 8-0 win in the fifth inning.

Keeping the Panthers off the scoreboard was Karsen Pierce, who threw a complete game through five innings while allowing just four hits, no runs and striking out six Georgia State batters.

Offensively for the Bobcats, it was the combination of a few hitters that helped put Texas State over. Vanderford finished the game going 2-3 at the plate with one RBI while McCann went 2-2 with an RBI as well. Earls and Jones also joined the two-hit club with Earls going 2-4 with an RBI and Jones going 2-3 with an RBI.

With the win, the Bobcats sit in fourth place in the Sun Belt standings ahead of UTA, ULM, and Appalachian State, all of whom are a game or less behind Texas State. Texas State looked to sweep Georgia State on Saturday at home, the game ending after press time.