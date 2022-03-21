Texas State falls in series, closes out with win against South Alabama

Texas State Softball suffered a series loss but closed out the weekend with a win while battling South Alabama on the road.

The Bobcats took the series opener to extra innings but fell 2-1 against the Jaguars on Friday. The team’s offense struggled again on Saturday in a 7-0 loss. But the maroon and gold found its rhythm on Sunday, shutting out USA for a 3-0 victory.

Junior third baseman Sara Vanderford got Texas State going in the top of the fourth, hammering a solo home run to left centerfield for the first score of the game. Freshman centerfielder Ciara Trahan got on base with a single in the top of the sixth, Vanderford followed it up with another base hit and sophomore Anna Jones added another single to load the bases. Sophomore second baseman Claire Ginder sent a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Trahan to tag up from third base and cross the plate, pushing the lead to 2-0.

The visitors added an insurance run in the final inning. Sophomore catcher Caitlyn Rogers doubled down the left field line and senior Cat Crenek came in to pinch run for her. Crenek advanced to third on a passed ball and sophomore shortstop Hannah Earls drove her home with an RBI single, sealing the 3-0 win over South Alabama (12-14, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jessica Mullins (9-8) pitched a complete game in the shutout, giving up three hits and three walks and striking out eight in the win. Texas State (14-12, 2-4) returns home to host Texas (21-9-1) inside Bobcat Softball Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The team announced that former Texas State assistant coach Cat Osterman will make a ceremonial first pitch before the game.